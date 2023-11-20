Benavidez-Andrade fight week is finally here!

SATURDAY

DAZN starts the action with the rematch between Chantelle Cameron (18-0, 8 KOs) and Katie Taylor (22-1, 6 KOs) for Cameron’s undisputed women’s 140lb title at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland.

* * *

Showtime’s $74.99 PPV features two-time super middleweight champion David “El Monstruo” Benavídez (27-0, 23 KOs) defending his WBC interim belt against the two-division champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade (32-0, 19 KOs) from Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas.

In the co-main event, WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs) takes on Jose Benavidez Jr. (28-2-1, 19 KOs) in a non-title ten-rounder.

Also, IBF junior welterweight champion Subriel Matias (19-1, 19 KOs) defends against the unbeaten Shohjahon Ergashev (23-0, 20 KOs), and WBA super featherweight champion Hector Luis Garcia (16-1, 10 KOs) defends against Lamont Roach (23-1-1, 9 KOs).