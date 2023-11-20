Benavidez-Andrade fight week is finally here!
SATURDAY
DAZN starts the action with the rematch between Chantelle Cameron (18-0, 8 KOs) and Katie Taylor (22-1, 6 KOs) for Cameron’s undisputed women’s 140lb title at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland.
* * *
Showtime’s $74.99 PPV features two-time super middleweight champion David “El Monstruo” Benavídez (27-0, 23 KOs) defending his WBC interim belt against the two-division champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade (32-0, 19 KOs) from Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas.
In the co-main event, WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs) takes on Jose Benavidez Jr. (28-2-1, 19 KOs) in a non-title ten-rounder.
Also, IBF junior welterweight champion Subriel Matias (19-1, 19 KOs) defends against the unbeaten Shohjahon Ergashev (23-0, 20 KOs), and WBA super featherweight champion Hector Luis Garcia (16-1, 10 KOs) defends against Lamont Roach (23-1-1, 9 KOs).
Looking forward to especially to Matias vs Ergashev and Cameron vs Taylor.
Dont´t know how Taylor can find a way out of this, but she has surprised me before, eventhough I find it highly unlikely that she will defeat Cameron.
Also very curious how Ergashev can deal with Matias.
Exciting.
Im looking for this fight as well but I think ergashev is gona win either ko or by decicion
IMO Andrade is a bit more than an underdog in hi fight. He is a slick, undfeated boxer with lors of experience and skills, he just didn´t fight the top names yet. I think the best Benavidez with a high punch rate can, and will beat Boo Boo in one of the best fights this year. Can´t wait to watch it…..
Andrade being slicker does not mean he will win
(He can win this fight ) but his style it’s not guarantee of victory
Sometimes slick style goes against you
That’s why slickers don’t go to Japan slickers don’t win over there
“Showtime’s $74.99 PPV….”
– Thank you again, Amazon FireStick………
Solid card. Can wait to see this one.
Yea great card
Before I was cheering for Andrade
But I changed my mind
I will pick Benavides by 1 point decision
I don’t why Benavides is called Mexican monster???
For me he is not Mexican
He is half Mexican like :
Diego corrales
Roberto Duran
Jessie James Leija
Etc etc etc
For me a Mexican is a guy who born from both Mexican parents , don’t matter if they born in other country as long as both parents be Mexicans
But anyway