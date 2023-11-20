November 20, 2023
Boxing News

Fight Week

Benavidez-Andrade fight week is finally here!

SATURDAY

DAZN starts the action with the rematch between Chantelle Cameron (18-0, 8 KOs) and Katie Taylor (22-1, 6 KOs) for Cameron’s undisputed women’s 140lb title at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland.

* * *

Showtime’s $74.99 PPV features two-time super middleweight champion David “El Monstruo” Benavídez (27-0, 23 KOs) defending his WBC interim belt against the two-division champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade (32-0, 19 KOs) from Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas.

In the co-main event, WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs) takes on Jose Benavidez Jr. (28-2-1, 19 KOs) in a non-title ten-rounder.

Also, IBF junior welterweight champion Subriel Matias (19-1, 19 KOs) defends against the unbeaten Shohjahon Ergashev (23-0, 20 KOs), and WBA super featherweight champion Hector Luis Garcia (16-1, 10 KOs) defends against Lamont Roach (23-1-1, 9 KOs).

Derick Miller remains unbeaten

  • Looking forward to especially to Matias vs Ergashev and Cameron vs Taylor.

    Dont´t know how Taylor can find a way out of this, but she has surprised me before, eventhough I find it highly unlikely that she will defeat Cameron.

    Also very curious how Ergashev can deal with Matias.

    Exciting.

    Reply

  • IMO Andrade is a bit more than an underdog in hi fight. He is a slick, undfeated boxer with lors of experience and skills, he just didn´t fight the top names yet. I think the best Benavidez with a high punch rate can, and will beat Boo Boo in one of the best fights this year. Can´t wait to watch it…..

    Reply

    • Andrade being slicker does not mean he will win
      (He can win this fight ) but his style it’s not guarantee of victory

      Sometimes slick style goes against you

      That’s why slickers don’t go to Japan slickers don’t win over there

      Reply

    • Yea great card
      Before I was cheering for Andrade
      But I changed my mind
      I will pick Benavides by 1 point decision

      Reply

  • I don’t why Benavides is called Mexican monster???

    For me he is not Mexican
    He is half Mexican like :

    Diego corrales
    Roberto Duran
    Jessie James Leija

    Etc etc etc

    For me a Mexican is a guy who born from both Mexican parents , don’t matter if they born in other country as long as both parents be Mexicans

    But anyway

    Reply
