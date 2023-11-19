November 19, 2023
Boxing Results

Derick Miller remains unbeaten

Miller Theran1

By Brad Snyder-The Undercard
Photos by Bob Ryder

Promoter Carlos Llinas showcased Cruiserweight Derick Miller (15-0, 8 KOs), once again, in Derick’s hometown of Monroe, Michigan. Miller, who continues to win, easily defeated Alex Theran (23-12, 15 KOs) by UD (60-52, 60-52, 60-52). Miller scored two knockdowns early in the contest. The first knockdown came in Round 1, while the second knockdown happened in the 2nd Round.

The co-main event opened the professional side of the Pro-Am card. The match was a rematch in which James “Jaws” Westley II (3-3, 1 KO) won the first bout. This time Matt “Mog” Niziolek (5-1, 3 KOs) dominated the bout. In the 1st Round, both fighters came out fast paced. Welterweight Niziolek scored the first knockdown in the 1st Round with a right hook. Throughout the fight, Niziolek looked a tad sharper and punched harder than his opponent, Westley. The dominating performance had Niziolek winning by UD (60-53, 60-53, 60-53).

The Pro-Am card is the third collaboration between promoter Carlos Llinas and the Opportunity Center at ALCC in Monroe. The matchmaking was done by Ron Greer.

