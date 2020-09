According to ESPN, the network airing the undisputed lightweight title showdown between Vasiliy Lomachenko and Teofimo Lopez, the undercard will likely look like this:

Alex Saucedo vs. Arnold Barboza Jr. (jr welterweight)

Edgar Berlanga vs. Lanell Bellows (super middleweight)

Clay Collard vs. Quincy LaVallais (middleweight)

All interesting fights.