It’s finally fight week for the lightweight superfight between Vasiliy Lomachenko (14-1, 10 KOs) and Teofimo Lopez (15-0, 12 KOs) on Saturday night. And no, it’s not on pay-per-view. You can see it live on ESPN. Loma is currently a -440 favorite. Lopez backers can get +350.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
This should be a good fight. Loma ko’s him in 8!!
Sh*t!! Time is running out for me to make a pick by Friday.
90% chances that Loma wins this. Teofimo has power, but Lomachenko rarely gets caught while out of position. And he is tricky as hell. My house is on Loma. And Teofimo is not a good finisher against moving targets. and Loma is trained for that. I am not worried. May be if he was 36 years old or more, but at 32, he is more than fine, tough, experienced, tricky and in his prime. Teofimo is still young, got his limitations exposed against Nakatani, so we have all the needed data to make our pick. 😉
When this fight was first announced I was like it’s a 50/50 fight which it is, but I didn’t have a pick. Now that the fight is days away, I see Loma winning by late round stoppage or a decision. I think Teo will go for the knockout from the beginning and I know Loma knows this, so he’s gonna be on his toes and he’s gonna know when to counter and when to slug it out. I see Loma going to the body early which will slow Teo down in the middle rounds.
As I mentioned last week, Loma will break him down each round once Lopez realizes his power is not as accurate as his past opponents standing in front of him.
I am not necesarily a betting man, but my money goes to Loma all the way! Either late round stoppage or lopsided decision, with Loma pouring it on in the later rounds. The first few rounds should be interesting though! Lopez is a tough kid with a heavy duty tool kit of his own, but Loma will solve the riddle by the 4th round and take Lopez to school like Arguello did Mancini back in the day! I can’t believe this fight is free, especially considering the Charlo Boys just had a PPV!
I guess I’m the only idiot picking Lopez but he’s a live dog at +350 for sure. Loma got all he could handle from Linares and Campbell. I would rate Lopez as better than either of them. He has as much confidence as any fighter in the game now. He’s young, strong and undefeated. He’s also a big lightweight. Obviously Loma is a freak of nature when it comes to the science of boxing but I can’t pass on a fighter as hungry and talented at that price.
Haha you’re not an idiot. Teo has massive one punch knockout power. With these 4/1 odds if you bet 100 on Lopez, how much would you win and if you bet 100 on Loma how much would you win?
Think it will be like Leonard vs Hearns, just not sure if it is I or II.
Dead sport.
Average person be like “what’s a Loma?”