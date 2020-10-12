Loma a 4:1 favorite It’s finally fight week for the lightweight superfight between Vasiliy Lomachenko (14-1, 10 KOs) and Teofimo Lopez (15-0, 12 KOs) on Saturday night. And no, it’s not on pay-per-view. You can see it live on ESPN. Loma is currently a -440 favorite. Lopez backers can get +350. Boxeo Telemundo continues this Friday

