Recién salido de su victoria en Japón, el Venezolano ex campeón mundial de tres divisiones Jorge Linares presentará una clínica a puerta cerrada en el gimnasio MMA Colombia en Medellín, Colombia, el próximo lunes 23 de septiembre. Como parte del esfuerzo de la AMB por hacer crecer el boxeo Colombiano, la actividad estará dirigida a jóvenes luchadores de MMA de diversas disciplinas que quieran mejorar sus habilidades de boxeo.
