Former WBO super-welterweight champion Liam ‘Beefy’ Smith (26-2-1-KO14) has agreed to a three-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing. The popular Liverpudlian is moving on amicably after many successful years under the guidance of Frank Warren and Queensberry Promotions.

Liam Smith: “First and foremost, I just want to say a massive thank you to Frank for everything he has done for my career. It was under Frank I won the world title and challenged twice more for the belt and I’ll always be very appreciative. It’s a little bittersweet to be moving on but I just felt that at this stage of my career a change would serve me well and I’m happy to be joining a great stable in Matchroom.”