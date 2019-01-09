By Miguel Maravilla

Roy Englebrecht Promotions officially announced “The Gardens Casino Fight Night” on Wednesday afternoon. Longtime boxing promoter has partnered with the Gardens Casino in Hawaiian Gardens, California to launch a new series of professional boxing and MMA hybrid cards at the Gardens Events Center. The series will debut Saturday February 9 featuring local undefeated prospects in separate bouts super bantamweight Humberto Rubacalva (9-0-0, 6 KOs), of Westminster, middleweight prospect Jonathan Esquivel (8-0-0, 7 KOs) of Anaheim and super featherweight prospect Anthony Casillas (7-0-0, 4 KOs) of South Gate.

“One month from today we launch our Fight Night card here at the Gardens Casino. This is a platform for these young fighters to built their career here at the Gardens,” Roy Englebrecht said in opening the press conference.

“The key to have a good show when you don’t have Floyd, Oscar, Manny. Is to secure local talent. Fighters don’t leave the amateurs and become champions, they need venues to built their career,”

Here’s what the fighters had to say:

“February 9th we will put on a good show. It’s showtime come February 9th,” Jonathan Esquivel said.

“I’m excited to start a new year fighting here. I can’t wait for February 9th to give a good show,” Humberto Rubacalva said. “I’m happy to be fighting close to home. It will be a hell of a fight. Roy I will deliver a knockout.”

Future dates for The Gardens Casino Fight Night will be May 18, August 3 and November 9.

