Lewis: Horn has chance to expose Crawford flaws

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Hall of Fame trainer Johnny Lewis has advised WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn on how to fight hot favorite Terence Crawford on April 14 in Las Vegas. Lewis, 73, has spent more than 60 years in boxing and trained six world champs, including Jeff Fenech and Kostya Tszyu. He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in New York last year.

“Jeff can’t sit back and look for opportunities because Crawford is a sharpshooter and he will pick him off,” Lewis told Grantlee Kieza. “I’m not going to say that Crawford is the best fighter in the world but he’s certainly one of them along with the Ukrainian kid (Vasyl Lomachenko).

“He is very fast, has good balance and he can hurt you with either hand. But we’ve seen some great fighters brought down a peg in recent times such as Gennady Golovkin and this is Jeff Horn’s chance to expose flaws in Crawford’s make-up.

“Jeff is a tremendous pressure fighter and he can whack but he has to fight like a hungry challenger from the opening bell to stop this bloke.”