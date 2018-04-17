Late Results from Salinas, California

Featherweight Ruben Villa (11-0, 4 KOs) continued his upward trajectory by thoroughly dismantling Marlon Olea (13-3, 12 KOs) to win the vacant WBO Youth Title Saturday night from his hometown of Salinas, Calif. Villa, just days before his twenty-first birthday, headlined his first event and won his first title in front of a raucous home crowd. The southpaw delivered an impressive performance, winning every round on all three scorecards (80-72 x3).

In the co-feature, Bruno Escalante (17-3-1, 7 KOs), backed by a sizeable crowd, outpointed Diuhl Olguin (11-10-2, 9 KOs) by unanimous decision. Scores: 78-73 twice, 77-74.

Alberto Torres (10-1-3, 4 KOs) of Sacramento, Calif. couldn’t find the range against Mexico’s Naciff Martinez (17-10-3, 5 KOs) in their 6-round bout. The tough-to-score bout ended in a majority draw, with Torres earning one judge’s scorecard (58-56) and the other two deadlocked at 57-57.

Unbeaten lightweight Pedro Moreno (8-0, 5 KOs) of Sacramento found success behind a counter left hook and tight punching while in the pocket to easily defeat Sergio Ramirez (3-2, 3 KOs) by unanimous decision. Scores 60-54 twice, 59-55.

Lightweight Bogar Padilla (1-1) of Mexico handed Napa’s Brandon Trejo (3-1, 1 KO) his first loss in a thrilling back-and-forth contest that opened the “New Blood” event.