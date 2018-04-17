Late Results from Bethlehem, PA

This past Friday night at the Sands Bethlehem Event Center, junior lightweight O’Shaquie Foster got a career boosting win as he defeated Frank De Alba via eight-round majority decision. The six-bout card was promoted by King’s Promotions.

Foster got off to an early lead, as he featured an accurate straight hand. De Alba got back in the fight as he decided to stand toe-toe with Foster, and on many occasions, he gave as good or even better then he received. Neither fighter took a backward step, which was much to the delight to the crowd that congregated at The Sands Bethlehem Event Center.

The furious action continued, De Alba began to leak some blood from his nose in the fifth frame. Foster of Houston, Texas won his third bout in a row as he took two cards by scores of 79-73 and 78-74, while a 3rd card read event at 76-76.

Foster, 131.2 lbs of Houston, Texas is now 13-2. De Alba, 130.1 lbs of Reading, PA is 22-3-2.

In the explosive co-feature, Luther Smith stopped Elvin Sanchez 55 seconds into the 2nd round of their scheduled six-round cruiserweight bout.

Sanchez struck in the 1st round when he dropped Smith with a left to the head. In round two, Smith came back to send Sanchez to the canvas with a right hook. Smith ended the fight when he landed a straight left that sent Sanchez to the canvas, and the fight was immediately stopped.

Smith, 199.1 lbs of Bowie, MD is 10-2 with 9 knockouts. Sanchez, 198.7 lbs of Paterson NJ is 8-4-1.

Martino Jules remained undefeated with a four-round unanimous decision over Vincent Jennings in a featherweight bout.

Jules, 128 lbs of Allentown, PA won by scores of 40-36 and 39-37 twice to raise his unblemished mark to 4-0. Jennings, 126.7 lbs of Grand Rapids, MI is 5-5.

James Robinson took a six-round majority decision from Greg Jackson in a junior middleweight bout.

Robinson 156.7 lbs of York, PA won by scores of 59-55 twice and 57-57, and is now 5-9-4. Jackson, 150.9 lbs of Philadelphia, PA is 8-6-1.

In a battle of undefeated welterweights, Anthony Sonnier won a six-round unanimous decision over Jesus Perez.

In round three, Sonnier scored two knockdowns. The 1st knockdown came from a flush right hand. The 2nd knockdown came from a hard left. In round five, Perez was bleeding from his nose.

Sonnier, 143.2 lbs of Seattle won by scores of 59-53 and 58-54 twice to raise his record to 4-0. Perez, 142.7 lbs of Reading, PA is 3-1.

Craig Callaghan and Cesar Soriano Beruman battled to a six-round majority draw in a welterweight fight.

Despite bleeding from around both eyes, Beruman was able to get inside and land some solid punches, while Callaghan had success from the outside.

Scores were 58-56 for Callaghan, and 57-57 twice.

Callaghan, 152 lbs of Houston, Texas via Liverpool, ENG is 17-1-1. Beruman, 151.6 lbs of Iztacaloc, MEX is 28-37-3,

King’s Promotions will be back on Friday, May 11th at The SugarHouse Casino with a big night of action that will feature undefeated junior welterweight Mykal Fox battling Anthony Mercado in the eight-round main event.