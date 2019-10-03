By Joe Koizumi

In Japan, we make it a rule to have a winner and world champion accept an interview by press people on the next day of the world title bout. WBA 108-pound champ Hiroto Kyoguchi was interviewed by our press on Wednesday, saying, “I need to take a rest since I suffered considerable damage after my hard fight with Hisada.”



It was obvious that Kyoguchi was the victor, but it was also true that Tetsuya Hisada showed a much better performance than expected. The two-division champ Kyoguchi, now 14-0, 9 KOs, scored his second defense of the WBA belt and will participate in his third defense next year, not on New Year’s Eve as he did in 2017 and 2018.