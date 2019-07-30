Unbeaten heavyweight Adam Kownacki takes pride in stopping former opponents of Deontay Wilder faster than Wilder did. Chris “The Nightmare” Arreola, who Kownacki faces Saturday on FOX, was previously stopped by Wilder in eight rounds.

“I have been with two guys that Deontay Wilder fought with Artur Szpilka and Gerald Washington,” said Kownacki. “It took Wilder ten rounds to knock out Artur Szpilka in a very competitive fight when I just walked right through him. And the same thing with Gerald Washington. I knocked him out in two rounds. My next fight against Chris Arreola, another fight Wilder and I have in common, and I plan to do the same thing, walk right through him.

“…I think if I could beat him in a better fashion than Deontay beat him before, then that’s a good statement!”