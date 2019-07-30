The 30th anniversary summer series finale of Boxeo Telemundo Ford is slated to take place this Friday, August 2nd with a doubleheader at the Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida. In the main event, WBO #10 junior welterweight Yomar “The Magic” Alamo (16-0, 12 KOs) of Aguas Buenas, Puerto Rico will face Salvador “Bufon” Briceno (16-4, 10 KOs) of Guadalajara Jalisco, Mexico.

The other championship bout of the night features WBO #3 super flyweight Jeyvier Cintron (10-0, 5 KOs) of Bayamon, Puerto Rio facing WBO #2 rated Koki Eto (24-4-1, 19 KOs) of Japan in a 10 round WBO elimination bout. The winner will be the mandatory challenger to newly crowned WBO 115lb champion Kazuto Ioka.

Alamo will be making his first defense of his WBO Latino title he won in a 10 round shutout over spoiler Manuel Mendez in his Telemundo debut this past spring.

Cintron-Eto II is a rematch bout of their May 25th fight in the same venue that ended in a no decision due to an accidental headbutt that ended the fight.