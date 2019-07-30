Two-time former welterweight world champion Andre Berto suffered an injury during sparring on Saturday that resulted in a torn bicep muscle and is forced to withdraw from his bout against Miguel Cruz that was scheduled for this Saturday on FOX from Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The broadcast will now open with Curtis Stevens making his 154-pound debut against Wale “Lucky Boy” Omotoso in a 10-round bout.

Berto tweaked his left bicep muscle during sparring earlier last week and tore the tendon during his final sparring session on Saturday in preparation for the Cruz bout. After an MRI revealed the extent of the injury, doctors advised Berto to withdraw from the fight and have surgery as soon as possible.

Undefeated heavyweight Adam Kownacki will meet Chris “The Nightmare” Arreola in the main event and unbeaten WBA interim light heavyweight champion “Sir” Marcus Browne battles former champion Jean Pascal in the co-feature.