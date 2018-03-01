Kovalev: We will beat each other very, very hard

Quotes from the final presser for the light heavyweight world title twinbill on Saturday at the Madison Square Garden Theater where WBO champion Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev defends against Igor Mikhalkin and WBA champion Dmitry Bivol defends against Sullivan Barrera. HBO will televise.



Sergey Kovalev: “I am really happy back to in New York at Madison Square Garden. This is right now my favorite place to fight…right now, I can say that we met with Igor since amateur, when I was maybe 17 years old. We were like friends, but only friends can beat each other and won’t be upset on each other, you know? I can say that, and be sure that Saturday night will be interesting fight because we will beat each other very, very hard and my goal to defend the title. His goal, to get this title. It will be very interesting fight. Thank you for your support, and I love you, boxing fans. God bless you. Thanks.”

Igor Mikhalkin: I am very happy to be in New York and fight in Madison Square Garden and I hope that on Saturday the third, we will have a wonderful, exciting fight for all of you to see.”

Dmitry Bivol: “I hope we will make good fight and people will be glad after.”

Sullivan Barrera: “This is the dream for me. Fighting for a title fight. I hope Saturday night we can put on a great show for the boxing fans.”