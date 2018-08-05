Kovalev’s trainer urges retirement…Krusher has rematch clause…will take some time to decide next move

By Karl Freitag

Photos: Sumio Yamada



Yvon Michel, promoter of newly crowned World Boxing Organization (WBO) light heavyweight champion Eleider “Storm” Alvarez confirmed during the postfight press conference that former champion Sergey Kovalev has a rematch clause and there are also mandatories to deal with.

Kovalev’s promoter Kathy Duva confirmed there is a rematch clause, but said it’s too early to say when or if the return fight would take place.

In Russian media, Kovalev’s trainer Abror Tursunpulatov has recommended that Kovalev retire. Kovalev stated it’s probably time to hang up the gloves, “but this is boxing so anything can happen. I will not make hasty decisions, time will pass, and I’ll decide what to do next.”

Kovalev didn’t attend the press conference, but posted a message on Instagram from the back of an ambulance. “I am on my way to the hospital to check my head, check my body … I feel OK. Thank you everyone, thank you very much to all the fans around the world for your support. I love you, and I’m fine.”

Alvarez stated, “I wanted to show him I’m strong, I have a good chin, and I’m ready for big things … we practiced that punch during training camp, and that’s how it went … I always practiced that punch in training.”

The card at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City drew a sell-out crowd of 6,000.

Vadim Kornilov, Manager of Dmitry Bivol, said the WBA champion is hoping for a unification fight before the end of the year, possibly against Alvarez. However, the planned Bivol-Kovalev showdown isn’t necessarily scuttled either. You might remember Erik Morales losing unexpectedly to Zahir Raheem, then moving on to a planned rematch with Manny Pacquiao anyway.

There are always opportunities for a fighter who can fill a building.