Kovalev’s trainer urges retirement…Krusher has rematch clause…will take some time to decide next move
By Karl Freitag
Photos: Sumio Yamada
Yvon Michel, promoter of newly crowned World Boxing Organization (WBO) light heavyweight champion Eleider “Storm” Alvarez confirmed during the postfight press conference that former champion Sergey Kovalev has a rematch clause and there are also mandatories to deal with.
Kovalev’s promoter Kathy Duva confirmed there is a rematch clause, but said it’s too early to say when or if the return fight would take place.
Kovalev didn’t attend the press conference, but posted a message on Instagram from the back of an ambulance. “I am on my way to the hospital to check my head, check my body … I feel OK. Thank you everyone, thank you very much to all the fans around the world for your support. I love you, and I’m fine.”
Alvarez stated, “I wanted to show him I’m strong, I have a good chin, and I’m ready for big things … we practiced that punch during training camp, and that’s how it went … I always practiced that punch in training.”
The card at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City drew a sell-out crowd of 6,000.
Vadim Kornilov, Manager of Dmitry Bivol, said the WBA champion is hoping for a unification fight before the end of the year, possibly against Alvarez. However, the planned Bivol-Kovalev showdown isn’t necessarily scuttled either. You might remember Erik Morales losing unexpectedly to Zahir Raheem, then moving on to a planned rematch with Manny Pacquiao anyway.
There are always opportunities for a fighter who can fill a building.