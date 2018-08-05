By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Boxing Beat

Newly crowned WBO 130-pound champ Masayuki Ito made a triumphant return to Tokyo, Japan, on Friday as he enjoyed a vacation with his family in US after he acquired the vacant WBO belt by pounding out a unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Puerto Rican Christopher Diaz in Kissimmee, Florida, on July 28.

Ito, accompanied by his manager Taro Dan, expressed his future plan, “I’d like to defend my belt against a name challenger so that my stock and evaluation will rise higher.”

Ito’s first defense will take place within this year.