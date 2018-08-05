August 5, 2018
Boxing News

New WBO 130lb champ Ito makes triumphant return

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Boxing Beat

Newly crowned WBO 130-pound champ Masayuki Ito made a triumphant return to Tokyo, Japan, on Friday as he enjoyed a vacation with his family in US after he acquired the vacant WBO belt by pounding out a unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Puerto Rican Christopher Diaz in Kissimmee, Florida, on July 28.

Ito1

Ito, accompanied by his manager Taro Dan, expressed his future plan, “I’d like to defend my belt against a name challenger so that my stock and evaluation will rise higher.”

Ito2

Ito’s first defense will take place within this year.

