By Gary “Digital” Williams at ringside

Ashburn, VA middleweight Tori “Sho Nuff” Nelson wowed her hometown fans at the Michael and Son Sportsplex at Dulles in Sterling, VA with a sixth-round TKO of Tiffany “The Terminator” Woodard of Wilson, NC in the main event of the Ponytail Promotions card.

The two combatants fought on relatively even terms for the first four rounds as they exchanged punches in close quarters. Woodard tried to engage Nelson verbally but Nelson stuck to her game plan of staying with her jab. In the fifth round, Nelson found a home with her body shots which made Woodard take steps backwards.

Midway through the sixth round, Nelson would land a right hand to the body followed by a sweeping left hook to the head. The combination made Woodard stagger into a neutral corner. Nelson immediately pressed her attack and did enough damage to force referee Alisha Daniels to stop the contest at 1:20 of the round. After the official time had been announced, Woodard started to vehemently complain and tried to challenge Nelson again. Woodard had to be escorted out of the ring by Virginia Commission personnel.

With the win, Nelson breaks a two-bout losing streak and is now 18-2-3, three KO’s. Woodard has lost six in a row and falls to 4-12-3, three KO’s.

In the co-feature bout, middleweight Ian “Dancer” Cokley of Eastover, MD made his pro debut a successful one defeating Carlos “Cruz Missile” Cruz of Ashburn by four-round unanimous decision. As his name implies, Cokley danced to the ring to the sounds of KC and The Sunshine Band’s “Get Down Tonight.” Once the bout started, Cokley showed solid boxing skill as he was able to land solid punches to Cruz’s head and body. Cruz was very game in the contest, at times establishing his own offense but Cokley was able to deliver more damaging punches. Judge Michelle Myers scored the bout a shutout for Cokley, 40-36 while judge Brian Costello saw the bout 38-37 and judge Mark D’Atillio scored it 39-37. Cruz’s record falls to 1-4, one KO.

Another Ashburn product, lightweight Seth “Killer Bee” Billups, remained undefeated by winning a close six-round majority decision over Matt Murphy of East St. Louis, Illinois. Both men got their punches in throughout this contest. Just when Billups seemed to be gaining an advantage in the bout with his jabs, Murphy would come back and land hard shots of his own to Billups’s face. Billups was able to do just enough to get the decision of two of the judges. Judge Myers saw the draw at 57-57 while judges Costello and D’Atillio saw it for Billups, 58-56 and 59-55, respectively. Billups is now 11-0, six KO’s while Murphy drops to 3-26-3, two KO’s.

Newport News, VA heavyweight Jerry “Slug” Forrest knocked out Miree “Pink Panther” Coleman of Fayetteville, NC at the end of the third round of a grudge rematch from April 4th. Coleman was engaging in the contest in the first round but Forrest was able to use a 37-pound weight advantage (227-190) to good use as he wore Coleman down in the next two rounds, culminating in one knockdown and one standing eight-count in the third. After the third round ended, the Coleman corner told referee Brent Bovell to stop the contest. Forrest, who won the first contest with a second-round knockout, raises his record to 20-2, 16 KO’s while Coleman falls to 6-5, four KO’s.

In the opening contest, Baltimore, MD super lightweight Mack “Papi” Allison IV won a relatively easy six-round unanimous decision over Rynell Griffin of Las Vegas, NV. Allison was in complete control of the bout as he would beat Griffin to the punch throughout the bout. Griffin would provide little offense in return as Allison was able to land punches to Griffin’s face and body with relative ease. All three judges scored a shutout for Allison, 60-54. Allison wins by decision for the first time in his pro career and he is now 8-1-1, seven KO’s. Griffin is now 8-39-2, two KO’s.

James Hogan heads Ponytail Promotions. The matchmaker was Brian Dillon. This reporter served as ring announcer.