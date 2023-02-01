2020 Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (7-0, 5 KOs) will face Emmanuel Tagoe (32-2, 15 KOs) in a lightweight ten-rounder on the April 8 Shakur Stevenson-Shuichiro Yoshino card according to ESPN, which will air the card from Newark, New Jersey. Tagoe went the full distance Ryan “Kingry” Garcia in his previous fight, so if Davis can get him out of there it would be a big feather in his cap.
Not a bad step up fight and yes, will be impressive if he can knock him out
Davis’ people believe he’s the real deal. Good exposure and if he performs well, people will start talking about him fighting Shakur down the road.
Tagoe rides a very unique and especial bicycle that has reverse and side to side movements, very difficult to get him still, because he won’t fight to win, just to survive and last the distance. I hope Keyshawn doesn’t look bad with such elusive opponent
I like Keyshawn but he has a long way to go. many thought he’d knockout Burgos in his last fight and that never came close to happening. Why would they think Keyshawn might KO Tagoe?
I admit KD does have a bright future but many are making it seem like he’s ready for Tank, Garcia, Teo and Haney lol