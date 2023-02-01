2020 Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (7-0, 5 KOs) will face Emmanuel Tagoe (32-2, 15 KOs) in a lightweight ten-rounder on the April 8 Shakur Stevenson-Shuichiro Yoshino card according to ESPN, which will air the card from Newark, New Jersey. Tagoe went the full distance Ryan “Kingry” Garcia in his previous fight, so if Davis can get him out of there it would be a big feather in his cap.

Like this: Like Loading...