ESPN+ Weights from Montreal Erik Bazinyan 167 vs. Alantez Fox 167.5

(NABF/NABA super middleweight titles) Yves Ulysse Jr 140 vs. Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela 139

Alexandre Gaumont 160 vs. Carlos Gallego Montijo 161.5

Raphael Courchesne 150 vs. Diego Garduno Reyes 148

Christopher Guerrero 149.5 vs. Edwin Villareal Flores 147

Avery Martin-Duval 132 vs. Eduardo Mota Garcia 129.5

Wilkins Mathieu 164 vs. Zsolt Birkas 162.5 Venue: Montreal Casino, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Promoter: Eye of the Tiger

Venue: Montreal Casino, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Promoter: Eye of the Tiger

TV: ESPN+

