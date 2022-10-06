Three fights will stream live on the Showtime Sports YouTube channel and Showtime Facebook page this Saturday from the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Welterweight contenders Egidijus “Mean Machine” Kavaliauskas (22-2-1, 18 KOs) and Mykal Fox (22-3, 5 KOs) square off in a 10-round bout. Featherweights Viktor Slavinskyi (13-1-1, 6 KOs) and Edward Vazquez (12-1, 3 KOs) meet in an eight-rounder, while unbeaten female flyweight Gabriela Fundora (8-0, 4 KOs), the younger sister of Sebastian Fundora, kicks off the show battling Mexico’s Naomi Reyes (9-1, 5 KOs) in a 10-round fight.

These bouts will lead into the Showtime Championship Boxing tripleheader featuring WBC interim super welterweight champion Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora defending his belt against former title challenger Carlos Ocampo in the main event.