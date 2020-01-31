In his third chance for a world title, Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr. (31-1, 15 KOs) defeated Tevin Farmer (30-5-1, 6 KOs) via unanimous decision to capture the IBF junior lightweight world title on Thursday night in Miami.
“In my previous opportunities, I needed to learn and deal with the adversity that I had been put through,” said Diaz Jr. “I wanted to be an influence and a person who shows everybody that as long as you believe in yourself, you can overcome everything, any adversity. Despite everything, I was disciplined and focused, and I got the win this time. Tevin Farmer is a hell of a fighter. No matter what you say about him. He’s been through everything. I respect him, and I thank him for giving me the opportunity.”
Farmer has a rematch clause, so Diaz-Farmer II is in the future.
Diaz previously came up short against WBC featherweight champion, then missed weight for a shot at the WBA feather belt against Jesus Rojas.
This should have been the main event! Andrade needs to go back fighting on undercards.
Props to Diaz. Good job!
Why do they keep saying his third try? He only fought for the title once and the second time he was overweight so the title was never on the line. He had a chance to fight for the title three times but he only fought two championship fights and is 1-1.
The other fight just counts as fighting a champion with no belt on the line. That’s not fighting for a championship.
So no, Diaz became champion on his second try.
