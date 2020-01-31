In his third chance for a world title, Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr. (31-1, 15 KOs) defeated Tevin Farmer (30-5-1, 6 KOs) via unanimous decision to capture the IBF junior lightweight world title on Thursday night in Miami.

“In my previous opportunities, I needed to learn and deal with the adversity that I had been put through,” said Diaz Jr. “I wanted to be an influence and a person who shows everybody that as long as you believe in yourself, you can overcome everything, any adversity. Despite everything, I was disciplined and focused, and I got the win this time. Tevin Farmer is a hell of a fighter. No matter what you say about him. He’s been through everything. I respect him, and I thank him for giving me the opportunity.”

Farmer has a rematch clause, so Diaz-Farmer II is in the future.

Diaz previously came up short against WBC featherweight champion, then missed weight for a shot at the WBA feather belt against Jesus Rojas.