James stops Brewart in seven In a clash between unbeaten welterweights, Joeshon James (7-0, 4 KOs) won by seventh round KO against Richard Brewart Jr. (12-1, 4 KOs) on Friday night in the main event at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, California. James dropped Brewart in round five and finished him two rounds later. Time was 2:49. Mayweather-Askakura PPV lineup Pollo Lopez remains unbeaten Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

