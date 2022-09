Unbeaten super bantamweight Cristopher “Pollo” Lopez (16-0-1, 8 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Alejandro “Conejo” Gonzalez (11-5-2, 6 KOs) on Friday night at the Grand Oasis Arena in Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico. Scores were 96-94, 99-91 and 97-93. The fight headlined the first ProBox TV show from Mexico.

In the co-feature, super bantamweight Bryan Mercado Vazquez (23-1, 18 KOs) knocked out Victor “Pintor” Albino (14-2, 5 KOs) in round four.