Under the watchful eye of trainer Erik Morales, WBO junior middleweight champion Jaime Munguia (33-0, 26 KOs) hosted a media workout yesterday in his hometown of Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico ahead of defending his world title in a 12-round bout against Patrick Allotey (40-3, 30 KOs) on September 14 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. and will be streamed live on DAZN.

