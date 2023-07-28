It’s ON! Spence, Crawford make weight By Jeff Zimmerman and Miguel Maravilla at the scale

Photos: Emily Harney Errol Spence Jr 147 vs. Terence Crawford 146.75

(undisputed WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO welterweight title) Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz 134.5 vs. Giovanni Cabrera 134.25

(WBC, WBA lightweight eliminator) Nonito Donaire 117.25 vs. Alexandro Santiago 117.5

(WBC bantamweight title) Yoenis Tellez 155.5 vs. Sergio García 155.5

Steven Nelson 167.75 vs. Rowdy Legend 166.75

José Salas Reyes 121.5 vs. Aston Palicte 123.5 Venue: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Promoter: TGB Promotions

Venue: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Promoter: TGB Promotions

TV: Showtime PPV _ Weights from Frisco, Texas

