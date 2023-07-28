By Jeff Zimmerman and Miguel Maravilla at the scale
Photos: Emily Harney
Errol Spence Jr 147 vs. Terence Crawford 146.75
(undisputed WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO welterweight title)
Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz 134.5 vs. Giovanni Cabrera 134.25
(WBC, WBA lightweight eliminator)
Nonito Donaire 117.25 vs. Alexandro Santiago 117.5
(WBC bantamweight title)
Yoenis Tellez 155.5 vs. Sergio García 155.5
Steven Nelson 167.75 vs. Rowdy Legend 166.75
José Salas Reyes 121.5 vs. Aston Palicte 123.5
Venue: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
Promoter: TGB Promotions
TV: Showtime PPV
You know it! Both look good. Spence in an unanimous decision.
Bud looks wore out. That’s not a good sign being the older fighter.
Hope they both rehydrate well over the next 24 hours.
I think both will be waiting for an attack
like you hit me first
not you
not you
they won’t hurt each
but hopefully they shut my mouth.
But I doubt it because they both like counter punching out for that you have to chase him and I don’t see any of them start the chase