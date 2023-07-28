July 28, 2023
Boxing News

It’s ON! Spence, Crawford make weight

Bc Emilydsc 6108

By Jeff Zimmerman and Miguel Maravilla at the scale
Photos: Emily Harney

Errol Spence Jr 147 vs. Terence Crawford 146.75
(undisputed WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO welterweight title)

Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz 134.5 vs. Giovanni Cabrera 134.25
(WBC, WBA lightweight eliminator)

Nonito Donaire 117.25 vs. Alexandro Santiago 117.5
(WBC bantamweight title)

Yoenis Tellez 155.5 vs. Sergio García 155.5
Steven Nelson 167.75 vs. Rowdy Legend 166.75
José Salas Reyes 121.5 vs. Aston Palicte 123.5

Venue: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
Promoter: TGB Promotions
TV: Showtime PPV

_

Weights from Frisco, Texas

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Bud looks wore out. That’s not a good sign being the older fighter.

    Hope they both rehydrate well over the next 24 hours.

    Reply

  • I think both will be waiting for an attack

    like you hit me first
    not you
    not you

    they won’t hurt each

    but hopefully they shut my mouth.

    But I doubt it because they both like counter punching out for that you have to chase him and I don’t see any of them start the chase

    Reply
    • >