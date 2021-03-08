Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez and Juan Francisco “El Gallo” Estrada will collide again on Saturday in Dallas, nine years after they first fought in 2012 in the light flyweight division. Gonzalez won that one by unanimous decision. Entering this rematch, “Chocolatito” (50-2, 41 KOs) is the WBA super flyweight champion while “El Gallo” (41-3, 28 KOs) is the WBC champion. The fight will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, and be televised on DAZN.

Who is going to win this time? Sportsbooks list Estrada as a -175 favorite, with Gonzalez backers getting +155. Estrada opened at -200, so the odds are tightening as the bout approaches. Estrada is 30, while Chocolatito is 33.