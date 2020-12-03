By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Australian heavyweight champion Justis Huni (2-0, 2 KOs) stopped Arsene Fosso (3-1, 3 KOs) in round four of a nationally televised bout to defend the title successfully in Brisbane on Thursday. Huni controlled the contest from the opening bell connecting with accurate combinations consistently. Referee Phil Austin called the fight off in round four at 1:07 with Fosso in trouble.

Huni has signed to defend the Australian title against former WBA heavyweight champion Lucas Browne and former world heavyweight challenger Alex Leapai in 2021. The 21-year-old Huni was a bronze medalist in the 2019 world amateur championships.

In other action, middleweight Isaac Hardman (8-0, 6 KOs) outscored Tej Pratap Singh (16-5-3, 8 KOs) by majority decision over ten rounds to capture the IBF Pan Pacific and WBO Oriental titles. Scores 98-92, 97-93, 96-96.

Televised on Foxtel television network.