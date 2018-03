By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Nevada State Athletic Commission has already decided the judges and referee for the still not officially announced Jeff Horn-Terence Crawford WBO welterweight title fight taking place April 14 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas. The judges will be Australian Ignatius Missailidis, Italian Guido Cavalleri and local Burt Clements. The NSAC also assigned Nevada’s Tony Weeks to referee.