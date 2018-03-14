Garcia: Spence is the best welterweight

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Newly crowned IBF 140lb champion Mikey Garcia is eyeing an invasion of the welterweight division. Garcia told YahooSports, “I will do five (weight divisions). It’s gonna happen. I’m gonna be one of the ones to do it. Not many fighters are capable of doing it, moving up in weight so much, but I’m not looking at it because I’m growing in size. I have to see my skills, my abilities being greater than some of these opponents in higher weight classes.”

Mikey rates IBF champion Eroll Spence as the best welterweight, followed by former undisputed jr welterweight champion Terence Crawford, and WBA/WBC champion Keith Thurman at number three.