By Jeff Zimmerman

Jose Ramirez: The game plan was to be aggressive and surprise him and use different volume on my punches.

Maurice Hooker: I lost focus and you can’t lose focus at this level. You can’t lose focus for a second or you see what happens. I have no excuse. I lost. It wasn’t my night.

Eddie Hearn

Off the back of a brilliant unification fight and how proud we are of Maurice Hooker tonight and how he handled himself throughout the promotion.

I thought it was the right stoppage. A lot had to do with the speed of Ramirez punches.

Maurice Hooker

I was very upset about the first round knockdown

He’s a champ for a reason. I take my hat off to him.

Everything was OK fighting at home. I went out like a true champion with a bang.

My coach told me get off the ropes. I was comfortable.

Jose Ramirez

I can’t do this without the support of my family, my team and Robert and Top Rank.

I worked on my rhythm with Robert in the gym and used the jab like the Olympics. Hooker is a tremendous champion. Thank you Eddie Hearn and Matchroom.

It was a great fight and I got new fans and media.

I’m humbled for the situation I’m in, but I’m hungry.

Tevin Farmer

I’m never satisfied with my performance. It could have been the best of my life, but I’m never satisfied.

I want unification but if not, I want JoJo Diaz. I will definitely take JoJo if I can’t get unification. No beef with him, just want to see who the best is.

I’m proud of Philly. We got three belts and hopefully more in the future.

Eddie Hearn

We put three offers on the table for Tank Davis.

Tevin Farmer

Tank may want the fight, but his handlers know he’s not ready for it.