After last week’s sudden main event change AND venue change, things finally look sorted out for Triller’s “Legends II” pay-per-view on Saturday.

As previously reported, former heavyweight champ Evander Holyfield has stepped in for COVID-stricken Oscar De La Hoya against UFC favorite Vitor Belfort. In addition, the event has moved from Staples Center in Los Angeles to the Hard Rock LIVE at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Tickets start at $81 and will go up to $256 and the Hard Rock Live venue will be scaled back to only take a relatively small crowd. The PPV price is $49.99.

In addition to Holyfield-Belfort, the event features a boxing match between UFC favorites Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz, former heavyweight champion David Haye against celebrity boxer Joe Fournier, and a super featherweight ten-rounder between Andy ‘El Tiburon’ Vences (23-2-1, 12 KOs) and Jono ‘King Kong’ Carroll (19-2-1, 5 KOs).

Media events will start on Wednesday, with the final press conference on Thursday and weigh-ins on Friday.