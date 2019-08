By Joe Koizumi

Unbeaten Japanese prospect, Kento Hatanaka (10-0, 9 KOs), 112.75, barely scored an important victory over WBC#11 Jayseber Abcede (19-9, 12 KOs), 110, by a close but unanimous decision (95-93, 96-93, 96-92) over ten hard-fought rounds on Saturday in Nagoya, Japan. Each hit the deck in the process of their give-and-take affair.

