December 20, 2019
Harrison, Charlo make weight

Harrison Charlo Weighin
Tony Harrison 153.25 vs. Jermell Charlo 153.5
(WBC super welterweight title)

Efe Ajagba 237.75 vs. Iago Kiladze 230.5
Carlos Balderas 132 vs. Rene Tellez Giron 132

Venue: Toyota Arena, Ontario, California
Promoter: TGB
TV: FOX, FS1

Weights from Mexico City

