Tony Harrison 153.25 vs. Jermell Charlo 153.5
(WBC super welterweight title)
Efe Ajagba 237.75 vs. Iago Kiladze 230.5
Carlos Balderas 132 vs. Rene Tellez Giron 132
Venue: Toyota Arena, Ontario, California
Promoter: TGB
TV: FOX, FS1
Time for Efe Ajagba to step up the competition. This fight is Not interesting all
This will be a good fight. Is that Thomas Hearns standing there to the left with a massive amount of hair dye on his noggin?