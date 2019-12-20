Harrison, Charlo make weight

Tony Harrison 153.25 vs. Jermell Charlo 153.5

(WBC super welterweight title) Efe Ajagba 237.75 vs. Iago Kiladze 230.5

Carlos Balderas 132 vs. Rene Tellez Giron 132 Venue: Toyota Arena, Ontario, California

Promoter: TGB

TV: FOX, FS1 Weights from Mexico City

