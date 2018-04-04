Granat clicking with former Klitschko trainer

Heavyweight Adrian ‘Gäddan’ Granat (15-1, 14 KOs) says he is in the shape of his life as he prepares for his all-Sweden grudge match with domestic rival Otto Wallin (19-0, 13 KOs) on April 21 at the Gärdehov in Sundsvall, Sweden.

The 26-year-old from Malmo has recently linked up with renowned American trainer Johnathan Banks, and spent a month working with the former Klitschko-coach at the famous Kronk Gym in Detroit, before relocating his training camp to Hamburg.

Granat, who will now complete his training in Hamburg before returning to Sweden, has credited his time in Detroit, and his newly formed partnership with Banks, with ensuring he reaches optimum condition ahead of his grudge match with Wallin.

“To train with Johnathan Banks at the Kronk Gym, and to meet all the guys there was a pretty cool experience,” said Granat, when asked about his time in Detroit. “The training has been going really good and I feel well prepared for my fight on April 21.

“I first met Johnathan in Hamburg when I was sparring with Dillian Whyte. After that, he invited me to come and spar Klitschko. We got on pretty well so when I was looking for a new coach, I gave him a call and he was interested. It was as easy as that!

“I’m not going to tell you exactly what we’ve been working on, but I will say that the past 10 weeks training with Johnathan could not have gone any better. I’ve never felt as good as I do now, I feel like the man!”

Having spent much of the build up exchanging insults with Wallin, Granat reveals he has spent little time thinking of his heavyweight rival while away in training camp.

“I’ve been focusing on myself, not on Otto, and I’m sure he’s been doing the same,” he says. “That might change during fight week. It’s hard to say what happens when we come face-to-face, but all I know now is I feel good, and I’ll be ready for whatever he brings!”

Otto Wallin and Adrian Granat meet in a Swedish super fight for the European Union Heavyweight title on the same night Mikaela Laurén challenges Verena Kaiser for the IBO Female World Super Welterweight strap at the Gärdehov in Sundsvall.