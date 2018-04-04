Big Baby: I’ll show AJ what’s really up

Undefeated heavyweight contender, Brooklyn’s Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller (20-0-1, 18 KO’s), hosted a media lunch in New York City on Tuesday, April 3 to discuss his upcoming, highly anticipated 12-round clash with former world title challenger Johann ‘The Reptile’ Duhaupas,(37-4-0, 24 KO’s), of Abbeville, France set for April 28 at Barclays Center, in Brooklyn, NY, live on HBO World Championship Boxing.



The bout is a WBA world heavyweight title eliminator. Miller is currently world ranked #3 by the WBA, WBO and IBF.

“There’s a lot of talk about other fights for me after April 28 but I’m going to continue focusing on Johann Duhaupas and not let anything affect my training. Of course, I’d like the fight with Anthony Joshua.

“I want to be a world champion in and out of the ring, not just be a heavyweight champion but live that life, giving back when I can like my work with cancer survivor Lili Weaver and I’m honored that HBO got behind that. HBO has done a great job with me and I respect them very much.

“I was given a chance and people helped me and I want to give back when I can, it’s part of who I am as a person outside the ring.

“I want to show Eddie Hearn and HBO what I can do in the ring every time out. I’m 310 right now but I’ll be 290 when I get in the ring, I’m a big hitter and I’ll prove it in the ring on April 28 against Johann Duhaupas or anyone else that gets in the ring with me.

“Deontay Wilder has great punching power but Ortiz was too old to compete with him for 12-rounds. When Deontay faces a young hungry bull like myself it will be a different story.

“Lucas Browne didn’t want to be in the ring, he was unprepared and out of shape. Dillian Whyte is not a ferocious puncher but he did what he was supposed to do however Browne wasn’t’ even trying.

“I feel asleep watching Anthony Joshua vs. Joseph Parker, it wasn’t a very exciting fight. Joshua wasn’t going to lose a fight in England on the scorecards. AJ has been given gifts from the amateurs through the pros. His whole career has been in England. Come to Brooklyn AJ and I’ll show you what’s really up!

‘Fighting smaller or older boxers isn’t going to test AJ, fight someone like me and I’ll take all his belts before leaving the ring.”