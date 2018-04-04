Stevenson, Conceicao added to April 28 Philly card

A pair of 2016 Olympic medalists — USA silver medalist Shakur Stevenson and Brazilian gold medalist Robson Conceicao — will see action on the undercard of the WBO junior featherweight title fight between defending champion Jessie Magdaleno and #1 contender Isaac Dogboe on April 28 at The Liacouras Center on the campus of Temple University.

Joseph Adorno, Kent Cruz, and Philadelphian Christian Carto will appear in separate bouts on the card, which also features the Philadelphia heavyweight grudge match between Bryant ‘By-By’ Jennings and Joey ‘The Tank’ Dawejko as well as the Jesse ‘Hollywood’ Hart-Demond Nicholson super middleweight bout.

Magdaleno-Dogboe, Jennings-Dawejko and Hart-Nicholson will be televised LIVE on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, and streaming on the ESPN App at 7 p.m. ET. Undercard bouts will stream on the ESPN App beginning at 4 p.m. ET.