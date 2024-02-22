On March 30, WBA cruiserweight champion Arsen “Feroz” Goulamirian (27-0, 19 KOs) makes his U.S. fighting debut to defend his title against former world champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (45-1, 30 KOs) at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California and broadcast live on DAZN.
Arsen Goulamirian: “I am excited to fight for the first time in the United States, and of all places Los Angeles. There are no excuses now. I know Zurdo wants to be a world champion, but he’s going to have to go through me first. I will successfully defend my world championship belt this March 30!”
Zurdo Ramirez: “I’m back! And I’m ready to become the first Mexican cruiserweight champion. When I made the move to this division, I had my eyes set on Arsen and I can’t wait to showcase my skills in the ring. I feel extremely comfortable at this weight class and will look to become the undisputed champion.”
Promoter Oscar De La Hoya: “There has never been a Mexican world champion in both the super middleweight and cruiserweight divisions, but ‘Zurdo’ has always been special, and I fully expect him to walk away with the WBA belt on March 30…with all of this motivation, I would expect a knockout — and a spectacular one.”
We might have the first cruiser champion with ramirez
We never had a champion in this division and that’s the only one we missing to have at least one champ in every division
We have a fight of the year in a cruiserweight with yaqui Lopez VS Carlos de leon
The borikua Carlos de Leon is one of the greatest cruiserweight fighters along with Evander holyfield ,alexander usyk and David Haye
Wouldn’t have thought Zurdo would have had a chance at winning this one not too long ago, but with Goulamirian virtually NEVER fighting, I might be leaning Zurdo.