On March 30, WBA cruiserweight champion Arsen “Feroz” Goulamirian (27-0, 19 KOs) makes his U.S. fighting debut to defend his title against former world champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (45-1, 30 KOs) at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California and broadcast live on DAZN.

Arsen Goulamirian: “I am excited to fight for the first time in the United States, and of all places Los Angeles. There are no excuses now. I know Zurdo wants to be a world champion, but he’s going to have to go through me first. I will successfully defend my world championship belt this March 30!”

Zurdo Ramirez: “I’m back! And I’m ready to become the first Mexican cruiserweight champion. When I made the move to this division, I had my eyes set on Arsen and I can’t wait to showcase my skills in the ring. I feel extremely comfortable at this weight class and will look to become the undisputed champion.”

Promoter Oscar De La Hoya: “There has never been a Mexican world champion in both the super middleweight and cruiserweight divisions, but ‘Zurdo’ has always been special, and I fully expect him to walk away with the WBA belt on March 30…with all of this motivation, I would expect a knockout — and a spectacular one.”