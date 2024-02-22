Heavyweight Francis Ngannou, who is currently set to face former two-time unified world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in the boxing ring on March 8th, will then return to MMA to make his Professional Fighters League (PFL) debut against the winner of a fight between Renan Ferreira and Ryan Bader, who tussle this weekend at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Ngannou, a former UFC champion, lost a narrow decision against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury last year before signing to face Joshua in another boxing match.