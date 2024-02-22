February 22, 2024
Ngannou to take MMA fight after facing Joshua

Heavyweight Francis Ngannou, who is currently set to face former two-time unified world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in the boxing ring on March 8th, will then return to MMA to make his Professional Fighters League (PFL) debut against the winner of a fight between Renan Ferreira and Ryan Bader, who tussle this weekend at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Ngannou, a former UFC champion, lost a narrow decision against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury last year before signing to face Joshua in another boxing match.

  • Everyone thought Francis was crazy for leaving Dana White’s slave contract. I’m proud of him for betting on himself. He put on a gallant effort against the HW champ of the world.

