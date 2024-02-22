Still no May 4 opponent has been finalized for undisputed super middleweight Champion Canelo Alvarez. According to ESPN in Mexico, Premier Boxing Champions, who will cough up around a $35 million purse for Canelo, considers Jaime Munguia to be a more attractive PPV attraction. Team Canelo, however, is insisting on Jermall Charlo, who PBC fears could end up being a money-loser. A decision one way or another is expected by the end of the month.

