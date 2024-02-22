Still no May 4 opponent has been finalized for undisputed super middleweight Champion Canelo Alvarez. According to ESPN in Mexico, Premier Boxing Champions, who will cough up around a $35 million purse for Canelo, considers Jaime Munguia to be a more attractive PPV attraction. Team Canelo, however, is insisting on Jermall Charlo, who PBC fears could end up being a money-loser. A decision one way or another is expected by the end of the month.
We will know for sure by the end of the first week of March and I know everyone is anxiously awaiting a response on the agreement. Spoiler alert: it will be the path of least resistance, better known as maximum profit for minimum risk.
Al Haymon takes a few million here and a few million there from each of his prost— I meant fighters and the fighters actually make millions from their fights which is why he has the loyalty of the “clients”. An easier payday will be Charlo at a decent amount. The only counter to this practice is us. If we show our displeasure by not purchasing the fight, the numbers will reflect the message and perhaps force an actual competitive fight from the PBC.
Wether you’re a canelo fan or not, we are the only effective tool against mismatch quackery.
Think PBC heard everyone complaining about another Charlo fight and good for them. Neither would be my first choice but I’d rather see Munguia. Don’t know how eager Canelo is to put more money in Oscar’s pocket though.
At this point, Canelo is about maximizing legacy and money. What could do more for this than a Benavidez fight?
Just more cherry picking. A drunk and burnt out Charlo coming up from 160lbs or the unimpressive Munguia. When Charlo was active in the same weight class Canelo wanted no parts. Now after inactivity, bad habits, mental issues, and a lackluster performance against Benavidez – Canelo gives Charlo the nod.
For Munguia, Golden Boy needs to figure if this is the cash-out they were looking for.
Canelo would need to backtrack on never fighting another Mexican fighter.
Once again Canelo wont make the fights that the fans asked for. Another money grab from the Mexican fans.