WBA regular heavyweight champion Mahmoud “Diamond Boy” Charr (34-4, 20 KOs) of Germany will defend his title against two-time former world title challenger and WBA #10 rated Kubrat “The Cobra” Pulev (30-3, 14 KOs) on March 30 at the Arena Sophia in Sophia, Bulgaria. The fight will be presented by Epic Sports & Entertainment, led by CEO Ivaylo Gotzev.
“Everything is finally coming together and we are all in alignment. This fight promises to deliver an old school heavyweight barn burner. Both men are ready and it’s a make or break fight for them both. There is a lot on the line. This fight sets up multiple angles and we are excited about this year’s plans, watch this space,” said Gotzev.
WBA STILL doin “REGULAR” belts huh….?!
Still in their 10 year transition to remove the Reg belts.
“This fight promises to deliver an old school heavyweight barn burner.'”
Indeed. It will be one for the ages. Anyone who sees this fight will never forget it.
Definitely don’t get up for a beer mid-round. Who do you have Lucie? If his conditioning is right, I think Pulev can do it.
FINALLY!!!
oh, no… please do fight, but not for a wba world title.
terrible. please stop…
The WBA is as bad as Don King hairdresser! LMAO
Really, these guys are old and tired hell Jared Anderson could beat either in his sleep after handing out all night in dangerious Toledo.
The WBA is a total joke.
Now that’s Should be a fun fight to watch.
How is Charr champion again after almost seven years? He has held the WBA international, Mediterranean, Pokemon, antarctic and the regular titles. This is either the sad state or the evolution of the heavyweight division where we have 2 over 40 boxers fighting for a recognized belt.
I’ve always thought that Pulev would have been an interesting champion who could generate dollars. Interview friendly, decent skills and a big heart. However, he came up along the monsters of the past 20 years, so no go. Hopefully, he can pull a last ditch effort and get perhaps the biggest win of his career.
This one is not going the distance.