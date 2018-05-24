Gonzalez stops Sandoval, still unbeaten

Super featherweight prospect Jousce “Tito” Gonzalez (8-0, 8 KOs) of Glendora, Calif. scored a technical knockout victory at the end of the fourth round against journeyman Juan Sandoval (7-22-1, 4 KOs) of Toluca, Mexico in the main event Wednesday night in front of a star-studded audience at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel in Santa Monica, California.



The 9th Annual “Big Fighters, Big Cause” Charity Boxing Night benefited the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation, and their mission to fund life-changing research for pediatric type 1 & 2 diabetes.

In other action, rising welterweight Aaron “Silencer” McKenna (4-0, 3 KOs) of Monaghan, Ireland defeated Darel Harris (1-2-1, 1 KO) of Sarasota, Florida via technical knockout after a cut, which was caused by a punch, forced the referee to stop the fight.

Lightweight Rommel Caballero (1-0-1) of Coachella, Calif. defeated Daniel Bastien (4-8, 1 KO) of Nuevo Leon, Mexico via unanimous decision across four rounds. Caballero won with three scores of 40-35.

In the first bout of the evening, super featherweight Oscar “El Motorcito” Acevedo (3-0) of Garden City, Kansas scored a four-round unanimous decision victory against Ricardo Fernandez (3-8-4) of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Acevedo won with three scores of 40-36.

Emceed by actor and comedian Bill Bellamy, the night featured a national anthem performance by Kennedy Stephens, as well as a live and silent auction display, which included iconic memorabilia and other one-of-a-kind items and experiences to benefit the foundation. Additionally, the evening honored actor, comedian, and committed philanthropist, Cedric “The Entertainer.”

Celebrities and Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation supporters in attendance included Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, Oscar de la Hoya, Arsenio Hall, Catherine Bach, Chris Hale, Chris Tucker, Holly Robinson Peete, Jimmy Jam, Johnny Gill, Rodney Peete, Tommy Chong, Daisy Lang, and more.