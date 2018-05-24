Undefeated prospects face off June 9 at the Boat

By Ricardo Ibarra

An intriguing battle between two unbeaten young fighters will top Brian Halquist Productions’ 116th edition of the long running ‘Battle at the Boat’ series June 9th at the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Washington. Fast-rising Chicago based prospect Giovanni Cabrera-Mioletti (11-0, 3 KOs) will look for his second consecutive win over a fellow undefeated fighter when he squares off with Oklahoma’s Elijah “Sweet P” Pierce (8-0, 7 KOs) in a super featherweight contest, capping off what promises to be a rousing Pacific Northwest fight card.

The twenty-three-year-old Cabrera-Mioletti, who grew up in Seattle before making the move to the windy city, will be making his second appearance under his newly signed promotional deal with Halquist Productions. The slick, quick fisted boxer is coming off the most impressive win of his career, a second round stoppage win over then undefeated, highly touted prospect Ray Lampkin this past March. Prior to that, Cabrera-Mioletti had defeated former USBA lightweight title holder Tyrone Harris by unanimous decision in January. He’ll look to continue his impressive run against another solid opponent.

Pierce, a cagey twenty-one-year-old fighting out of Oklahoma City, has scored all but one of his wins inside the distance. The southpaw fighter claimed the Oklahoma State Jr. lightweight title in May of 2017, defeating then undefeated Alejandro Rochin by unanimous decision. In his last fight, he knocked out Anthony Napunyi in the fourth round.

Cabrera-Mioletti and Pierce will meet in a scheduled ten round affair with five additional fights rounding out the remainder of the card.

A Jr. middleweight contest between two fighters holding some real animosity towards each other will highlight the undercard as Steven Villalobos (7-0-1, 6 KOs), of Burlington, Washington, takes on Visalia, California’s Jose Leon (6-2-1, 5 KOs). The two were scheduled to fight in March, but when a disagreement erupted over the weight the week of the show, the bout fell apart. The two took to social media, going back and forth and trading some heavy smack talk, each blaming the other for the fall-out of their proposed fight. Now, the heavy-handed bangers will finally get a chance to settle the dispute. The two will meet in a scheduled five rounder.

Also on the card, Seattle’s Jorge Linares (3-1, 3 KOs) meets Marcos Cardenas (6-7-1, 2 KOs) in what could turn into an all-out four round barn-burner at 140 lbs.; Isaiah Najera (4-2, 1 KO) will take on Sebastian Baltazar (0-1) in a four round Jr. featherweight tilt; Jr. welterweights Cris Reyes (2-0) and Bryce Gonzalez square off over four rounds; and in a heavyweight match-up, Brent Knopp and Jamelle Jones will make their pro debuts against each other.

