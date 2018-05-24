May 24, 2018

Broner rejects $6.5 million “slave deal”

Four division world champion Adrien Broner has posted on his Instagram page the terms of a three-fight $6.5 million offer from promoter Eddie Hearn. Coming off a loss to Mikey Garcia and a draw with Jessie Vargas, AB wrote that Hearn offered a worse deal than an offer he rejected from Roc Nation (made four years ago) and added the hashtag #SlaveDeal followed by five emojis giving Hearn the finger. Hearn is looking to sign fighters after reaching a one billion dollar streaming agreement with DAZN.

McDonnell, Inoue, Ken, Lopez make weight
