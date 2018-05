By Joe Koizumi

The results of the weigh-in for tomorrow’s world title doubleheader were as follows:

WBA world bantamweight title bout

Jamie McDonnell 117.5 vs. Naoya Inoue 118

(McDonnell was late for the weigh-in scheduled at 1 pm by one hour ten minutes)

WBC light flyweight title bout

Ken Shiro 107.5 vs. Ganigan Lopez 107.5

This show will be presented by Ohashi Promotions.

(More to come)