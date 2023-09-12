Former IBO super middleweight world champion Carlos Gongora (22-2, 17 KOs) of Ecuador stopped heavy handed local favorite Jhon Teheran (18-4, 15 KOs) on Tuesday morning at the Coliseo David Sanchez de Pescaito in Santa Marta, Colombia. Gongora imposed his will midway through round one and dropped Teheran with a combination to the head. Teheran beat the count and managed to survive the round. A wicked right hook to the body ended matters early in round two as Teheran crumbled to canvas where the referee immediately waved off the bout. Gongora is managed by Mike Criscio and promoted by Hall of Fame promoter Lou DiBella.

