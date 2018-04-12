Golovkin says he wants to fight May 5

By Miguel Maravilla

Still no opponent for WBC/WBA/IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin. The Golovkin Team updated the press today. GGG says he wants to fight May 5. No PPV now, regular HBO. Promoter Tom Loeffler says there are a lot of moving parts, not just getting an opponent and venue, but getting approval from the three sanctioning bodies. IBF mandatory Sergiy Derevyanchenko might be the best option, but the short promotional time frame would be disadvantageous for GGG and Derevyanchenko to be properly compensated. “At some point we’re going to run out of time…April 18th will answer a lot of questions.”

Gennady Golovkin: “May 5th. Biggest Day. Nobody wants to fight with me. Are you serious?”

More to come…