Golovkin-Martirosyan undercard unveiled

Boxing’s only undisputed world champion Cecilia Braekhus (32-0, 9 KOs) will defend her female welterweight crown against former WBC middleweight champion Kali Reis (13-6-1, 4 KOs) in the HBO-televised Golovkin-Martirosyan co-feature on May 5 at the StubHub Center in Carson, California. This will mark the first time a women’s bout will be shown live on HBO.

The non-televised undercard features undefeated super lightweight Ryan “Blue Chip” Martin (21-0, 12 KOs) against Breidis Prescott (31-12, 22 KOs) in a 10-rounder, and former amateur star Brian Ceballo (1-0, 1 KO) in a four-round welterweight bout.

“From top to bottom this is a card worthy of Cinco De Mayo and the knowledgeable fight fans who regularly pack StubHub Center,” said promoter Tom Loeffler. “…is it any wonder that everyone is referring to May 5 at StubHub Center as boxing’s Cinco De Mayo headquarters?”