April 26, 2018

Spadafora to take bare-knuckle fight?

Former IBF lightweight champion Paul Spadafora has apparently signed on to compete in what is being billed as the first legal, regulated, and sanctioned bare-knuckle event in the United States since 1889. The 42-year-old Spadafora (49-1-1, 19 KOs) hasn’t fought since 2014. The $29.95 PPV event, held under the auspices of the Wyoming Combative Sports Commission, will take place June 2 at the Cheyenne Ice & Events Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming. 12 bare-knuckle bouts are scheduled and “The Pittsburgh Kid” is listed as one of the participants.

Other boxers competing include 44-year-old heavyweight Bobby Gunn (21-7-1, 18 KOs), who is coming off a 2017 loss to Roy Jones Jr., and unbeaten Missouri heavyweight Sam Shewmaker (3-0, 0 KOs). Gunn has previous experience as a bare-knuckle fighter, and he lays claim to being the lineal bare-knuckle boxing heavyweight champion.

