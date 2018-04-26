Loma: Not a big problem to be smaller

Here is what boxing superstar Vasyl Lomachenko has to say about WBA) lightweight champion Jorge ‘El Niño de Oro’ Linares, who he challenges May 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Lomachenko is moving up from 130 pounds to challenge Linares.

On Fighting Jorge Linares…

“I wanted to go up to the next weight category, 135 pounds, and fight only champions. Jorge Linares was available for this moment. That’s why I wanted a fight with him. I was asked if I wanted to fight Linares. It took me less than two seconds to accept the challenge.”

On Linares’ Size and Strength…

“For me, it’s a big challenge because before this fight, I fought against guys who were the same size or a little bit smaller than me. Now, I want to feel the way Rigondeaux felt when he fought me. He was smaller than I at that point. I’m going to be smaller than my opponents now. I want to show people it’s not a big problem, that five pounds isn’t too big of a difference.”

On Linares’ Pre-Fight Trash Talk…

“I like it. Before the fight, all boxers talk trash, but after the fight, nobody comes to the press conference. After this fight, I want to see Jorge Linares at the press conference, and I want to hear what he has to say.”